In Rostov-on-Don, a permit for the construction of a "multifunctional business administration building with premises for catering and shops with underground parking lot” was published on the city administration website.

The new shopping and business center will be built by Novotex, a Rostov-based real estate company. The building will be located on Budennovsky Prospekt near VGIK, AiF-Rostov reports.

The permissible number of storeys is 6 to 10. The building permit is valid through October 2027.