21 Jan. 22:00

Tomorrow, on January 22, the elections of the country's public schools principals will be held in Georgia, the press service of the Ministry of Education of Georgia reports.

3,200 candidates will take part in the first stage of the contest for the positions of the public schools principals in Georgia. Applicants must come to the examination center one hour before the start of the test for registration with IDs or passports, Sputnik Georgia reports.