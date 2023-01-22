New Afghan authorities ready to protect TAPI gas pipeline

22 Jan. 10:35

The Taliban, which controls Afghanistan and is banned in Russia, has announced its readiness to create special forces to ensure the security of the transnational TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline project.

"With the restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, complete security has been ensured in the country, which gives more opportunities for the implementation of this project now than ever before", the office of the Taliban government's deputy prime minister for economic affairs said in a statement, Interfax reports.

"If necessary, we are ready to form a special force to protect the project, since the reconstruction of the country and the revival of its economic infrastructure is our responsibility, and the political and economic prosperity of the region is the common responsibility of the member states", the statement said.