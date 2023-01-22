Finland freezes Russian assets for 187 million euros

22 Jan. 11:15

As part of anti-Russian sanctions, Finland froze Russian assets in the amount of 187 million euros. This is reported by the publication Yle, referring to the representative of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pia Saarivaara.

According to her, the relevant decision was made by the local Debt Collection Department. Saarivaara clarified that the list of frozen assets included real estate, shares, cars, yachts, aircraft and other property.

In addition to this, the Foreign Ministry's representative noted that the arrests were made on the property of individuals and organizations included in the EU sanctions list. In total, about 200 decisions were made to temporarily or permanently seize property.