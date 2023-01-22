EU announces its complete reduction of energy dependence on Russia

22 Jan. 11:55

The EU was able to completely get rid of its energy dependence on Russia. Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said this in an interview with the Diario newspaper.

"In a few months, we have eliminated the energy dependence on Russia. We have been creating this dependence for years", he stressed.

The head of European diplomacy emphasized that the EU went through an extremely tense phase of price growth, but they returned to the values that were before February 2022. "The sharp peak in August was largely due to speculative tensions in the markets", he added.

Borrell also expressed the opinion that the tension in the energy market can no longer be associated with the events in Ukraine. "This is a structural problem in the energy sector and, in particular, the ration of gas and electricity prices",the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said .

He expects that a proposal aimed at correcting the situation will be submitted to the European Commission soon.