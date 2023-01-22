Six countries intend to become BRICS members

22 Jan. 13:10

About 13 countries want to join the union of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS). This was announced by the Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa in Moscow Mzuvukile Maqetuka.

At the same time, he stressed that 6 countries had already formally applied for membership, while the rest only showed their interest. According to the diplomat, applications have already been submitted by Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

"BRICS' expansion is on the agenda... All BRICS countries welcome expansion", Lenta.ru quoted the ambassador.