Swedish Prime Minister comments on Quran burning in Stockholm

22 Jan. 14:25

The action with the Quran burning at the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm is an act of disrespect towards Muslims. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson on his social media pages .

"Burning sacred books for many is an act of deep disrespect. I want to express my sympathy to all Muslims offended by what happened in Stockholm", he said.

On January 21, a rally was held in Stockholm against Turkish policy, during which demonstrators burned the Quran, the holy book of Muslims, near the Turkish embassy.