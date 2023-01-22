Craftswomen from Uzbekistan to come to fair in Baku

22 Jan. 14:55

The international exhibition-fair of craftswomen's products will be held in Baku, artisans from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will take part in it.

The decision to hold a joint fair was made during online negotiations between the head of the department of the Namangan region of the Hunarmand Association of Uzbekistan, Zohidjon Valiyev, and the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Women's Association, Roza Zarif.

The folk crafts of the two republics will be presented at the fair. It is noted that the establishment of close cooperation between the artisans of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will have a positive impact on the dynamics of the further development of relations between the two countries, including in the field of cultural and humanitarian exchange.