22 Jan. 15:15

On Tatiana's Day (Day of Russian Students), January 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov.

This was stated in the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on the TV channel "Russia-1".

In addition to this, next week the Head of state will hold a meeting with members of the Government and an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.