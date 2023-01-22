Armenian Foreign Minister to come to Brussels

22 Jan. 15:55

On Monday, January 23, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will come to Brussels. This was reported in the Armenian Foreign Ministry's press service.

As part of the trip, which will last until January 25, Mirzoyan will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and other high-ranking officials.

It is expected that the Head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry will make a speech at the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, during which he will touch upon issues of stability and security in the South Caucasus, the process of relations normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as Yerevan's interaction with the EU.