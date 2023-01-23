Georgia-Russia trade turnover rises by over 50% in 2022

23 Jan. 11:20

The trade turnover between Georgia and Russia in 2022 exceeded $2.4 bln, which is 52% more than in 2021, according to data published by the National Statistics Service of Georgia on Friday.

Russia has taken second place among Georgia's largest trading partners. Over the past year, its share in Georgia's foreign trade amounted to 13.1%. In 2022, Georgia exported over 73,000 metric tons of natural wines for over $160 mln, more than 57,000 metric tons of ferroalloys for over $108 mln, more than 5,399 cars for over $75 mln, more than 12,000 metric tons of alcoholic beverages for more than $56 mln, more than 92,000 metric tons of mineral and fresh water for over $50 mln.

In turn, Russia shipped with more than 657,000 metric tons of oil and oil products for over $622 mln to Georgia in 12 months, which is almost 3-fold more than in 2021. Last year, Russia also delivered to Georgia more than 416,000 metric tons of oil gases and hydrocarbons for around $113 mln, about 180,000 metric tons of wheat or wheat-rye flour for around $67 mln, over 174,000 metric tons of wheat and meslin for over $61 mln, more than 114,000 metric tons of coke and semi-coke for over $59 mln.