Putin: EAEU to become one of strong poles of multipolar world

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has all possibilities of becoming one of strong, independent and self-reliant poles of the multipolar world that is being formed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message addressed to heads of EAEU member states published on the website of the Kremlin on Monday.

The close integration inside the Union "has become a decent response to such global issues, which have intensified due to the pandemic and the illegal sanctions used by a number of countries, as poverty, climate changes, the shortage of resources, including the most important ones, food, water, energy," he said.

"Obviously, the Union has all possibilities to become one of strong, independent, self-reliant poles of the multipolar world that is being formed, to be a center of attraction for all independent countries that share our values and look for cooperation with the EAEU," Putin noted.