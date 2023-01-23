Peaceful protest on Lachin-Khankendi road continues for 43 days

23 Jan. 12:40

Peaceful rally of Azerbaijan’s non-governmental organizations (NGO) on the Lachin-Khankendi road close to the Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed area near Shusha has been going on for 43 days.

Despite the cold weather, the participants continue their peaceful protest.

The representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations have been protesting against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area of stationing the peacekeepers.