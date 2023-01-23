Duma Speaker assesses Russia-Iran relations

23 Jan. 13:40

Relations between Russia and Iran are developing dynamically on the basis of decisions taken by their presidents and the national parliaments now need to convert them into laws, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at a meeting with the Speaker of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran on Monday.

"Relations between Russia and Iran are developing dynamically. The presidents of our countries show an example of how to develop relations and to do everything for mutual understanding. For our part, we need to do everything in order to support the decisions reached at the highest level legislatively," Volodin stressed.

He added that the two parties also need to develop relations within the parliamentary dimension. In particular, Volodin recalled that a commission had been set up between the State Duma and the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran "to resolve issues precisely within the framework of the parliamentary dimension." A third meeting of this commission is being held in Tehran today. Volodin believes that the commission’s activities will allow legislators on both sides to "not only better understand each other, but also to build up the work for the final result, making it more substantive," thus addressing the issues that the citizens of both countries wish to see resolved.

"We initially decided that the commission’s meetings would be held alternately in Russia and Iran. And after the commission’s meeting here in Tehran, we hope to see you and your colleagues in Moscow," Volodin said.