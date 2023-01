23 Jan. 14:00

The price of Brent crude oil with March delivery surpassed $88 per barrel for the first time since December 5 on London’s ICE.

As of 12:31 Moscow time, the price of Brent rose by 0.42% to $88 per barrel.

By 12:43 Moscow time, the price of Brent accelerated growth and reached $88.12 per barrel (+0.56%). Meanwhile, WTI futures with March 2023 delivery increased by 0.48% to $82.03 per barrel.