Kyrgyzstan boosts gas and oil imports from Russia

23 Jan. 14:20

Russian exports of natural gas to Kyrgyzstan increased from January through November 2022, according to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

According to statistical data, Kyrgyzstan imported Russian natural gas for $45.9 million in 11 months of last year, which is an increase of 6 percent over the same period in 2021 ($43.3 million).

During the reporting period, Kyrgyzstan also imported natural gas from Uzbekistan worth $5.2 million.

At the same time, Russian exports of petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $445.2 million from January through November 2022, which is an increase of 57.3 percent over the same period in 2021 ($283 million).

Overall, value of exports of goods from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 11 months of last year increased by 25 percent over the same period in 2021 ($1.6 billion) - up to $2 billion.

In the meanwhile, the committee estimates that 84 percent of Kyrgyzstan's natural gas needs in 2021 were provided through imports from Russia.