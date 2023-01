23 Jan. 14:40

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar plans to visit Azerbaijan in near future, Henri Duquenne, spokesperson for the EU's special representative, said.

According to the spokesperson, Klaar has already arrived in Armenia for a series of high-level regular consultations with the country's leadership.

"He is planning to also visit Baku in the near future for similar consultations, but no dates have been confirmed yet," he added.