Ganja Automotive Plant increases manufacturing commercial vehicles

23 Jan. 15:00

Azerbaijan's Ganja Automotive Plant increased its production in 2022. The value of commercial products manufactured in the Ganja Automotive Plant in 2022 amounted to 78 million manat ($45.88 million), which is 1.8 times more than in 2021.

"A total of 588 tractors of various models, 140 URAL cars, and 255 KamAZ trucks were manufactured last year. During the reporting period, 226 special-purpose trailers, 5 semi-trailers, and one tractor-trailer were assembled at the plant and transferred to the destination. Currently, work is continuing on the assembly lines of the enterprise," said the enterprise.

Currently, the plant's capacity equals the manufacture of 1700-2000 tractors and 950-1000 trucks per year. At present, the enterprise manufactures a total of 6 models of tractors: "Belarus 80.1", "Belarus 82.1", "Belarus 89.2", "Belarus 1221" "Belarus 80X", and "Belarus 1025", and 6 models of MAZ.