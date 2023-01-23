Russia reports over 4,700 daily COVID cases

23 Jan. 15:20

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,719 over the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

Russia has confirmed 21,898,976 cases since the pandemic started.

As many as 41 COVID patients died in Russia in the past day, bringing the overall figure of coronavirus fatalities to 394,735. COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,640 over the past day, reaching a total of 21,310,166.

Over the past day, 362 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases rose by 1,241 over the past day, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 664 over the past day.