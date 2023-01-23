Russia lowers level of diplomatic relations with Estonia

23 Jan. 15:40

As a response to a significant reduction of its embassy staff in Tallinn and amid the destruction of the entire set of relations with Moscow, Russia is lowering the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry published on Monday.

"Estonia made another unfriendly step radically reducing the personnel of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn which confirms its policy toward destroying relations between our countries. As a response measure, the Russian side decided to lower the level of a diplomatic representative in both countries to a temporary charge d’affaires," the statement said.

Due to this, on Monday, Estonia’s Ambassador Margus Laidre was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry where a resolute protest was expressed to him in connection with actions by Estonian authorities. "Estonia’s ambassador should leave Russia on February 7, 2023," the statement noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that over recent years, the Estonian leadership "has been deliberately destroying the entire set of relations with Russia." "Total Russophobia and the cultivation of animosity with regards to our country have been elevated by Tallinn to the rank of a state policy," the diplomatic agency noted. "The entire responsibility for the development of this situation in the relations between Russia and Estonia lies squarely with the Estonian side. We will continue to respond to the hostile steps by the Estonian leadership," the ministry concluded.