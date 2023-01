23 Jan. 16:00

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin held a meeting with Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi as part of his visit to Tehran, according to the State Duma press service.

During the talks, Volodin conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin's greeting and warm wishes to the Iranian president. Further, the parties discussed the development of bilateral relations.

Previously, Volodin expressed confidence in the dynamic development of Russian-Iranian relations.