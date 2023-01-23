No plans for Putin’s meeting with Grossi for now

23 Jan. 16:20

There are no plans for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi for now, but Moscow is interested in continuing contacts with that organization in the light of evidence Ukraine’s military stores ammunition on the territories of nuclear power plants, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"No, there are no plans for such a meeting on the president’s schedule. But at the same time, as you know, the president has repeatedly said that we are determined, ready and interested to continue contacts with him [Grossi] and his organization. This is extremely important. The very instance of such information underscores the relevance of such communication once again, because it is precisely this information that the attention of our partners in the IAEA is to be drawn to," Peskov said.

"For the time being there is no [meeting with Grossi] on the president's schedule, but I repeat once again, the dialogue continues at the expert level. Our counterparts are ready for these contacts and will carry them out," Peskov summed up.

Earlier, the press office of Russia’s foreign intelligence SVR said that the Ukrainian military stored ammunition supplied by the West, in particular, rockets for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, on the territories of nuclear power plants. The SVR added that at the end of last year several railway cars loaded with ammunition were delivered to the Rovno NPP from abroad.