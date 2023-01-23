Akar warns Sweden to veto its NATO accession bid after Quran burned

23 Jan. 17:00

Türkiye cannot stay silent against the anti-İslam and anti-Türkiye protests that were held in Stockholm over the weekend, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said, calling on Sweden and Finland to fully fulfill the commitments they made in the trilateral agreement for them to join NATO.

“It is not acceptable for us to stay silent against these incidents. If they continue like this, then our stance towards their membership to NATO is obvious,” Akar said at an online address to the commanders of different units across the country on Jan. 23.