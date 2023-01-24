NATO Secretary General hold talks with Armenian FM

24 Jan. 10:00

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit to Brussels, held a meeting on Monday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

It said during the meeting the two men exchanged views on regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

The FM and the NATO Secretary General discussed the eco-activists' protest action on the Lachin road. Mirzoyan also presented to Stoltenberg the current developments in the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the level of political dialogue between Armenia and NATO, and touched upon current cooperation programs and future cooperation prospects.