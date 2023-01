24 Jan. 10:20

Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev was discharged from the National Research Cardiac Surgery Center in Astana following elective heart surgery, local medics told on Tuesday.

Nazarbayev "was discharged [from the hospital] as his condition had stabilized," TASS cited the medics as saying.

On January 20, Nazarbayev’s spokesman Aidos Ukibay said that Kazakhstan’s first president had undergone heart surgery, and that the operation was successful.