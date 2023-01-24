U.S. imposes further sanctions on Iranians

24 Jan. 12:00

The US Treasury Department unveiled new human rights sanctions Monday on several senior Iranian officials and what it described as a slush fund for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The U.S. targeted the IRGC and senior officials in its action, which imposed sanctions on the IRGC Cooperative Foundation and five of its board members, Deputy Minister of Intelligence and Security Naser Rashedi and four senior IRGC commanders in Iran.

The sanctions mark the Biden administration's latest effort to hold Iran accountable for its crackdown on the anti-government protests.

The latest US sanctions were issued in coordination with the United Kingdom and European Union. On Monday, EU ministers agreed on a new round of sanctions targeting 37 Iranian nationals and entities.