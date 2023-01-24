Russian ambassador and new U.S. envoy to Russia meet in Washington

24 Jan. 13:00

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov and the new US envoy to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, held a meeting in Washington on Monday, the Russian embassy reported.

"A meeting between Russian Ambassador Antonov and the new head of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow, Lynne Tracy, was held at the Russian residence in Washington," the Russian diplomatic mission said, without disclosing any details of the meeting.

As Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier, the US Senate approved Tracy's nomination to the position of the US Ambassador to Russia on December 22, 2022.