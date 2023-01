24 Jan. 13:15

Russia’s top diplomat flew to Mbabane from South Africa where he started his African tour

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Eswatini.

The Kingdom of Eswatini, officially renamed from Swaziland in 2018, is a constitutional monarchy with the current constitution in force since February 8, 2006. The country is a member of the British-led Commonwealth. Eswatini is bordered by South Africa and Mozambique. It has had diplomatic relations with Russia since November 19, 1999.