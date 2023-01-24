Iran produces 90% of medicines domestically

24 Jan. 14:00

Iran produces 90% of drugs and medical equipment used by citizens of the country domestically, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said.

"Today, thanks to the efforts of researchers and activists in the field of health and treatment, more than 90% of the drugs needed by the country and a major part of medical equipment, including complex operating room equipment, have been produced and commercialized in domestic knowledge-based companies with the acquisition of global standards," the head of state said.

The president considered these achievements to be the product of the university and the efforts of professors, researchers, IRNA reported.