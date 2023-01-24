Peaceful protest of Azerbaijani eco-activists continues on Lachin road

24 Jan. 14:45

The peaceful protest of Azerbaijani environmental activists on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on for 44 days.

This once again proves that humanitarian vehicles can pass freely through the protest area, and there are no obstacles for them.

A total of 20 vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has driven along the Lachin-Khankendi road without any problems in the morning. In addition, three more passenger cars of the Russian peacekeepers have driven along the Lachin-Khankendi road.

