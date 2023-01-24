Two die in fire at Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

24 Jan. 15:00

Two people were killed and another two were hospitalized after a fire broke out in the lodging section of the Surp Pırgiç Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul's Beyoğlu district Monday night.

In the statement made by the Istanbul Governor's Office, it was announced that security, health and fire crews were immediately sent to the region after a fire was reported in the lodging section of the Surp Pırgiç Armenian Catholic Church.

After about four hours, the fire department units were able to extinguish the blaze.

During the work of the fire crews that searched the extinguished building, the lifeless body of one person was found. Following the arrival of crime scene investigation teams, the search in the lodging area continued and uncovered the lifeless body of one more victim.