Georgia’s international tourism revenue up 182.5% in 2022

About 1.1 million Russians visited Georgia last year - 410.5% more than in 2021

Georgia received $3.5 billion from international tourist visits in 2022, a figure that represented a 182.5% increase compared to 2021, the Georgian National Tourism Administration said.

The body also said revenue from international tourism had also recovered by 107.6% compared to the pre-pandemic 2019.

Last year, 5,426,903 international travellers visited the country - 188.5% more than in 2021 - while the number of international tourists visits reached 3,652,949 (+131.6% y/y).

The number of international tourist visits recovered by 71.9% in 2022, while the number of international traveller visits rebounded by 58%, the GNTA also said.