Qalibaf: Russia and Iran to significantly expand cooperation

24 Jan. 15:45

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf called for expanding cooperation with Russia.

The speaker made the remarks during a joint press conference in Tehran on Monday with visiting Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, ISNA reported.

The press conference, which was held after the third meeting of the Supreme Joint Parliamentary Commission of Iran and Russia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the expansion of cooperation, investments in the oil and gas sector, and gas swap. They also talked about cooperation in the fields of agriculture, cereals trade, the application of modern technologies, and transport, as well as in the banking and monetary sector.

Qalibaf called on Iranian and Russian banks to open branches in both countries, so as to enable the use of their respective national currencies in bilateral trade and business transactions.