Russia records 4,702 new daily COVID-19 cases

24 Jan. 16:15

Russia recorded 4,702 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

The country’s total cases have reached 21,903,578.

As many as 970 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 362 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in nine regions of the country and rose in 65 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,362 to 3,332,707 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 669 to 1,840,021.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 5,466 to 21,315,632 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 2,063 to 3,136,551 in Moscow and by 782 to 1,797,368 in St. Petersburg.

Russia recorded 42 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 394,777. Moscow’s fatalities surged by 12 to 47,809 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 10 to 36,855.