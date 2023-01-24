Thailand offers 5 year-visas to influencers to promote tourism

24 Jan. 16:45

With the return of Chinese and Hong Kong visitors, Thailand is giving the invited influencers a special ‘gift’

Thailand is switching to online influencers as a key strategy in its new approach to attracting new tourists to visit the kingdom.

Thailand on Sunday rewarded three Hong Kong celebrities with five-year visas in exchange for promoting its tourism industry in China. Michelle Yim, Simon Yam and Roger Wu were handed the visas at an event hosted by the Tourist Authority of Thailand (TAT) in Bangkok.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said all three were granted Thailand Privilege Cards with five-year visa validity for their unwavering support and contributions to Thai tourism, Yuthasak said.

Privilege Card holders also benefit from fast-track immigration, lounge access at airports, private limousine transfers, wellness and spa treatments, and discounts from partner restaurants and hotels.

China was Thailand’s largest overseas tourism market in 2019, accounting for 11.5 million of the total 40 million international arrivals.