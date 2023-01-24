Kazakhstan and EU discuss joint plans for 2023

24 Jan. 18:35

Last year turned out to be extremely intensive in the development of relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.

On Monday in Brussels, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with members of the European Parliament, the parties discussed the prospects for the relations' development.

Kazakhstan and the European Union will celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations on February 2, 2023. During meetings in Brussels, the parties assessed the results of interaction in 2022.

Vassilenko said that the past year, according to the estimates of the European side, has become unprecedentedly intensive in the development of bilateral relations.

During the talks in Brussels, joint plans for 2023 were outlined, "in order to spend the year at the same decent level", the Deputy Foreign Minister of the republic added.

This year, the Head of the EC Ursula von der Leyen will visit Kazakhstan. During her visit a "road map" will be signed. The document envisages the implementation of a memorandum on cooperation in the field of sustainable raw materials and "green" hydrogen.