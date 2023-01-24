Media: negotiations on Sweden and Finland accession to NATO postponed

24 Jan. 19:50

Negotiations on the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO are postponed indefinitely

Trilateral talks between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland on the accession of the two Nordic countries to NATO have been postponed. This was reported by a diplomatic source in Ankara.

He reminded that the meeting was to be held in February 2023, TASS reports.

As Vestnik Kavkaza previously reported, Sweden and Finland submitted their applications for NATO membership in May 2022. At the moment, only Türkiye and Hungary have not ratified the NATO accession protocols for Sweden and Finland.