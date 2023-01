24 Jan. 20:25

The European Super Cup-2023' match will not be held in Kazan.

The match of the European Super Cup-2023 will be transferred from Kazan to another city. Sky Sports writes about it.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is currently looking for a new venue for the game.

Let us remind you that the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League will play in the match for the European Super Cup.