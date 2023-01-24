Ilham Aliyev approves several intergovernmental agreements with Russia

24 Jan. 20:50

The approved documents provide for cooperation in healthcare, financial and logistical areas.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved a number of intergovernmental agreements with Russia, which were concluded in Baku on November 17, 2022. This is stated in a message posted on the Head of State's website.

In particular, the Head of State approved an agreement involving the development of border checkpoints.

Ilham Aliyev also approved an agreement on information cooperation in the field of combating the legalization of proceeds from crime and the financing of terrorism in the course of cross-border movement of cash and (or) monetary instruments by individuals.

In addition to this, the Azerbaijani leader approved an agreement on cooperation to ensure the epidemiological well-being on plague in the border areas and joint work on the implementation of international health regulations.