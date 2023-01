24 Jan. 21:15

Famous Georgian historian Zaza Aleksidze passed away at the age of 88.

Aleksidze wrote not only historical works, but also works on philology, Armenology and Oriental studies.

The head of the country's government, Irakli Garibashvili expressed сondolences to the family, colleagues and the entire scientific community in connection with the death of the scientist. According to him, this is a huge loss for science.