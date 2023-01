24 Jan. 22:30

Azerbaijani language will be taught at the University of Utah in the USA

Utah-based Brigham Young University (BYU) will be the first university in the USA to teach the Azerbaijani language. It also became known that scholarships may be established, thanks to which students will be able to go to Azerbaijan for an internship.

Let us remind you that Utah is a republic-friendly state. In particular, in 2015 the governor of Utah recognized and condemned the Khojaly genocide.