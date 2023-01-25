Peskov comments on Russia's participation in Azerbaijan-Armenia post-war settlement

25 Jan. 9:20

Russia continues to work meticulously in its dialogue with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"As a party to the trilateral agreements and documents that were signed two years ago, Russia continues to fulfill its obligations and carries on with this painstaking and difficult work with both Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said.

As Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier, on January 23 Blinken called the President of Azerbaijan, who informed him on the actual situation on the Lachin road.