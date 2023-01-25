Lavrov arrives in Angola on working visit

25 Jan. 10:00

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Angola on a working visit on Tuesday.

Upon his arrival, the Russian top diplomat was welcomed by his Angolan counterpart, Tete Antonio. The two ministers exchanged a couple of words.

The program of Lavrov’s visit includes talks with the Angolan foreign minister and President Joao Lourenco. He will also take part in the wreath-laying ceremony on the sarcophagus of Angola’s first President and the leader of the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola Antonio Agostinho Neto and Angola’s second President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza reported that as part of his African tour, Lavrov visited South Africa and Eswatini.