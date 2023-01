25 Jan. 10:40

Georgian customs officers seized 1 kg of undeclared gold on the Sarpi border crossing with Turkey

Georgian customs officers seized ₾76,430 ($28,901) in undeclared gold items on the Sarpi border crossing with Turkey in Georgia’s south-west, the Revenue Service announced on Tuesday.

The items - weighing in at about 1 kg - were seized during the personal search of two Georgian citizens, who were identified only through their initials.

The evidence has been forwarded to the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Finance for further response, the body added.