RFU and UEFA to resume talks on Russian football’s return to global arena

25 Jan. 11:00

The Russian Football Union (RFU) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have agreed on the terms of their further interaction regarding the return of Russia’s national teams and clubs to the international arena, the RFU’s press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The working meeting between the RFU and UEFA is over," the statement reads. "The key issue on the meeting’s agenda was the return of the Russian national teams and [football] clubs to international tournaments."

"Both sides have come to the terms of their further interaction and agreed to maintain contact. The next face-to-face meeting between the RFU and UEFA is scheduled for February," the statement added.

As Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported, the UEFA and the FIFA barred Russian clubs and teams on February 28, 2022, from participating in international competitions due to the situation around Ukraine.