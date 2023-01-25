Turkey may leave NATO soon

25 Jan. 11:30

Turkey may exit NATO in five to six months amid provocative actions against Ankara, deputy leader of the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) Ethem Sancak said on Wednesday.

"The developments prompt us to take such steps. NATO is making us do so with its provocations. They have been seeking to contrast us to our neighbor Turkey. Turkey will leave NATO in five to six months. They have been trying to get us caught in the Middle East crossfire. Finally, you can see campaigns against the Quran in Sweden and the Netherlands," the Aydinlik newspaper quoted him as saying.

Sancak referred to recent polls showing that at least 80% of the Turkish population believe that "the United States is a country running the most hostile and destructive policy" toward the republic. The politician noted that the Turkish people have lately been showing sympathy for Russia.