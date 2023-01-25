Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 6,442

25 Jan. 13:00

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,442 over the past day to 21,910,020, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

This is the highest number of daily infections since December 25, 2022, when 6,595 infections were recorded.

As many as 899 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 7.3% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 40 regions, while in 36 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 970 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,424 over the past day, versus 1,362 a day earlier, reaching 3,335,131, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 713 over the past day versus 669 a day earlier, reaching 1,840,734.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,542 over the past day, reaching 21,321,174, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 44 over the past day to 394,821, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 42 COVID-19 deaths were registered.