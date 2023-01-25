Ankara not discussing Turkey’s withdrawal from NATO

25 Jan. 13:30

Turkey's withdrawal from NATO is not currently under consideration, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party Omer Celik said on Wednesday.

"The words of those who talk about the withdrawal of Turkey from NATO are extremely surprising. There is no question of this. We are one of the countries that founded NATO. These people have no right to say such things," Celik told Turkish media.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza reported that Deputy Chairman of Turkish Homeland Party stated that the country will exit NATO in five-to-six months.