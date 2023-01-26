BRICS countries to consider common currency at summer summit

26 Jan. 9:20

The topic of creating a BRICS currency will be discussed at the summit of the association in the Republic of South Africa in late August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after talks with President of Angola Joao Lourenco.

The diplomat stressed that the initiatives are coming in this direction, stated just recently. "About the need to think about creating internal currencies within the framework of BRICS, the framework of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean states," the Russian top diplomat said.

In the summer of 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that issue of creating an international reserve currency based on currencies of BRICS member-states is under consideration.

