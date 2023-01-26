Iran imposes new sanctions against EU and UK

26 Jan. 9:40

Iran imposed sanctions on 30 people and 4 organizations from the EU and the UK, the Tasnim news agency reported Wednesday, citing the Foreign Ministry statement.

According to the statement, the sanctions were imposed as a "response measure" and cover 22 people and 3 organizations from EU countries, as well as 8 people and 1 organization from the UK.

The subjects included into the sanctions list are being accused of "supporting terrorism, incitement and encouragement of acts of violence against the Iranian people," as well as "interference in Iran’s internal affairs, as well as dissemination of false information."

Vestnik Kavkaza reported on Monday that the EU adopted the fourth package of sanctions: the blacklist covered 18 people and 19 organizations, including the IRGC. The same day, the UK expanded its own sanctions list for Iran, adding the Basij volunteer militia and a number of Iranian military. On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman announced that Iran will take response measures against the EU and the UK.